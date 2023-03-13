‘Attack’ on migrants: BJP seeks statement in assembly over Bihar team’s visit to Tamil Nadu

The opposition BJP in Bihar on Monday demanded that the Nitish Kumar government come out with a statement in the assembly on the findings of the officials who went to Tamil Nadu to look into allegations of attacks on migrants.

Leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly, Vijay Kumar Sinha, also sought to know whether the chief minister has agreed to ally RJD’s demand for withdrawal of general consent to the CBI, thus making the state “safe for the corrupt”.

“I raised the issue of migrants on the floor of the House citing newspaper reports. These reports may or may not be true but the government cannot keep sitting on the findings of the three-member team it had sent to Tamil Nadu,” Sinha told reporters outside the assembly.

“We demand that the government issue a statement on every aspect of the issue on the floor of the House,” said the BJP leader, whose party has been accused by the DMK government in Tamil Nadu of having spread “rumours”.

Sinha also bristled at the demand raised by RJD MLA Bhai Virendra, inside the House, for withdrawing general consent to CBI, taking a cue from states like West Bengal, in view of “flagrant misuse” of central agencies by the Union government.

“The CM must come clear on this issue. He should tell the House whether he is in agreement with his ally’s demand, aimed at making the state safe for the corrupt,”, said Sinha.

The RJD leader’s demand came in the backdrop of CBI questioning party supremo Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi, followed by raids on premises connected to several members of the family and its close aides.

The BJP leader also sought an inquiry into the incident of fire breaking out in Kishanganj district on Sunday where a temple and some nearby shops were damaged, though the state police asserted that it was an “accident, with no law and order implications”.

Sinha said, “We must know the truth. It is a district with 70 per cent minority population. It must be known whether the fire was an accident (sanyog) or a deliberate design (prayog).”