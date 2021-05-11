  • MORE MARKET STATS

Attack on Manik Sarkar: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb orders inquiry; committee to submit report within 48 hours

Updated: May 11, 2021 4:47 PM

The CPI-M said that the BJP is showing its true character and colour by not allowing any democratic activity of the opposition in Tripura.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has ordered an inquiry into the attack on Leader of Opposition and former state CM Manik Sarkar by BJP workers in South Tripura district. Biplab Deb has formed an inquiry committee to probe the incident. The committee has been asked to submit its report within 48 hours.

A senior official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) told the Indian Express said that the enquiry committee will be headed by the district superintendent of police.  Tripura Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced the formation of the inquiry committee while rubbishing the claims that Manik Sarkar was attacked by BJP-backed goons.

It may be recalled that Sarkar was visiting Shantirbazaar in South Tripura along with other party leaders to meet party workers who had faced attacks. He claimed that his convoy was attacked by a large group of people and the miscreants had the backing of the ruling BJP.

He claimed that BJP’s state leadership was instigating miscreants to perpetrate attacks on opposition leaders and it will not be forgotten. Manik Sarkar also accused the CM of failing to provide the rule of law in Tripura and said that he welcomed violent attacks on himself if his blood and life can reinstate peace and prosperity.

The attacks came around a week after CM Biplab Deb claimed that his government has put an end to the culture of violence allegedly started with the Left government.

The Tripura Police had clarified that they had deployed adequate security in the area that Sarkar was going to visit. “Hon’ble CM has asked SP (South Tripura) for a report on the incident of attack on CPIM leaders at Santirbazar on 10 May, 2021. Further, it is clarified that there was adequate deployment and senior police officers were present at the venue,” said Tripura Police in a tweet.

The CPI-M has condemned the attack on Manik Sarkar. “The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) strongly condemns the attack by BJP hoodlums on former Tripura Chief Minister and CPI(M) Polit Bureau member, Manik Sarkar at Santirbazar, South Tripura. In a programme permitted by the Tripura Police and the administration, Manik Sarkar and the opposition team was physically attacked and prevented from visiting the houses of some party leaders and cadres and supporters who were subjected to attacks earlier,” it said in a statement.

