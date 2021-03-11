‘Attack’ on Mamata Banerjee: TMC postpones manifesto release; BJP, Congress call for CBI probe

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh today called for a CBI probe into the alleged attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

West Bengal Elections 2021: Purba Medinipur District Police today registered an FIR in connection with the alleged attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram yesterday. The case was lodged following a complaint lodged by TMC leader Sheikh Sufian. The police has registered a case under IPC sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt).

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has postponed the release of its election manifesto following the incident. The party was scheduled to release the manifesto today at Banerjee’s residence in Kalighat. The party said that the manifesto will only be released after Mamata Banerjee gets well and returns home.

Following the incident, a TMC team comprising MP Derek O’Brien, state ministers Chandrima Bhattacharya and Partha Chatterjee met Election Commission officials in Kolkata today and filed a complaint in the case. After the meeting, Derek O’Brien said that those responsible for the heinous incident need to be brought to the book. O’Brien alleged BJP’s hand in the incident. He said that the Election Commission had changed the DGP on March 9 while a BJP MP posted ‘aap samajh jayenge, 5 pm ke baad kya hone wala hai’ (you will understand what will happen after 5pm) on social media on March 10 and the attack on the CM took place after that. He said that the TMC wants the truth to prevail.

TMC leader Partha Chatterjee said that the EC has to take responsibility for the attack on Mamata Banerjee as they are acting as per orders of the BJP.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh today called for a CBI probe into the incident. He said that it needs to be seen whether the incident was a well-scripted drama to garner votes. He said that if a Z-plus protectee gets attacked, the matter must be looked into.

Reacting to Mamata Banerjee’s allegation of conspiracy against her, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury today said that if there is a conspiracy, call CBI, NIA, CID or form an SIT. “Why don’t you (Mamata Banerjee) do it? Making an excuse of conspiracy, you want to get public sympathy. Where were the police, CCTV? Take out CCTV footage and the truth will come out….She is trying to gain sympathy from people by making excuses of attack, conspiracy, an attempt of murder etc. It is laughable that she claims there was no police with her. It is an attempt to win the election with excuses,” said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases, beginning March 27. The votes will be counted on May 2.