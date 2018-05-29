ATS officer Rajesh Sahni found dead in Lucknow, suicide suspected

IPS officer Rajesh Sahni found dead in Lucknow. (Reuters)

A senior officer of the Indian Police Service was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Lucknow on Tuesday. The officer, Rajesh Sahni, was posted in the ATS (Anti-Terrorist Squad) wing as an Additional Superintendent of Police.

According to The Indian Express, the police officer allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself while in office. The entire department is in shock after the death of Sahni. All the senior officers of the department are about to reach the site at Anan Fanan. The police have not yet recovered any suicide note from Sahni and are still investigating the possible reasons behind the incident.

“Rajesh Sahni Addl SP, ATS committed suicide by shooting himself on the temple at 12:45 hrs in his office with an official weapon. The reason for suicide is being ascertained,” Anand Kumar, ADG, Law and Order told ANI.

Sahni, an officer of 1992 batch of Uttar Pradesh cadre, had recently led a team of ATS officers who arrested the suspected agent of Pakistan’s spy agency ISI (Inter-Service Intelligence) from Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh. The agent Ramesh Singh had bugged an Indian diplomat’s house in Islamabad and provided information to Pakistan’s intelligence agency while working as a domestic help till last year.

Singh was arrested in a joint operation by UP’s ATS, Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Military Intelligence and the Uttarakhand police. Singh was put on surveillance last year on the basis of another man accused of espionage.

Further details regarding the case are awaited.