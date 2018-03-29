ATMs in Andhra, Telangana have no cash; here is what banks are doing now for public

he cash crunch in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has compelled the banks to move cash from neighbouring states to refill the empty ATMs for customers. (IE)

The cash crunch in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has compelled the banks to move cash from neighbouring states to refill the empty ATMs for customers. On one hand, Telangana has resorted to asking help from Kerala and Maharashtra, AP has been forced to ask help from Tamil Nadu and Odisha. The situation is so severe that despite efforts made by banks to replenish currency, only 60 percent of the time cash is available in ATMs.

Some banks have even stopped ATM services for the past three months. Aasara and National Employment Guarantee Act have also been affected in Telangana as people have to make multiple visits to get money as they get their money supply from banks.

Moreover, there is also a severe shortage of Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes as they are neither being supplied by RBI since September 2017 nor are they coming back from customers in the form of deposits, a Times on India report added.

State Bank of India’s (SBI) Hyderabad circle chief general manager Swaminathan J told TOI that with RBI’s approval they have moved cash from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala and Maharashtra to Hyderabad to tackle the situation of accelerated withdrawals from ATMs and bank branches in January and February, but did not do so in March.

“We usually try to ensure that cash is available in ATMs at least 94 percent of the time. Post demonetisation, following the cash crunch, we had taken several measures to ensure that ATMs had cash available for at least 85 percent of the time but in January 2018, this came down to 70 percent and is now hovering around 60 percent,” he added.

SBI has over 2000 ATMs out of which 1500 are operated and maintained by the bank and 700 are maintained by third parties with the cash being supplied by SBI. However, currently, only 1,400 to 1,500 of its ATMs are operational.

“There are no deposits of Rs 2,000 notes by customers, and we have the least reserves of Rs 2,000 currency notes,” Swaminathan said, adding that Reserve Bank of India is primarily supplying Rs 200 and Rs 500 denomination notes.