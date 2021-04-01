Atmanirbhar or ‘Maulana-nirbhar’ Assam? Amit Shah continues tirade against Congress-Badruddin Ajmal alliance

Amit Shah said that the BJP is working towards making Guwahati the start-up capital of South East Asia as well as a sports hub by 2038.

In yet another attack directed at Congress’ Mahajot alliance which also includes Badruddin Ajmal’s AIUDF, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked the people of Assam if they want a self-reliant (atmanirbhar) Assam or a ‘Maulana-nirbhar’ Assam. “Modi ji wants to create self-sufficient Assam so that the youth of Assam do not have to go outside Assam for employment. And Rahul Baba wants to make Maulana-nirbhar Assam which is dependent on Badruddin Ajmal. I am confident that the people of Assam will choose the path of self-reliant Assam,” he said.

He also slammed Badruddin Ajmal for portraying himself as a kingmaker. “Just yesterday, Badruddin Ajmal said that the key of the government is with him and he will run the government as he wishes and he appoint ministers as per his will. Badruddin, the key of the government is not in your hands, it is in the hands of the people of Assam. Open your ears and listen Badruddin Ajmal, BJP will not allow Assam to become the base of infiltrators,” said Shah while addressing a rally in the state.

He said that after the BJP is voted to power again in the state, even a bird won’t enter Assam illegally. Amit Shah said that it’s BJP that brought peace to Assam. “For decades, agitations continued in Assam, firing on youth and citizens of Assam used to happen, but the Congress did nothing. The Congress worked only to cause a fight among Bodo-Non-Bodo, Upper Assam-Lower Assam, Assamese and Bengali for power. The BJP established peace in Assam by doing Bodoland agreement,” said Shah.

He said that the BJP is working towards making Guwahati the start-up capital of South East Asia as well as a sports hub by 2038. “The BJP government has promised in its resolution letter that by converting the bamboo of Assam and Northeast into paper and other products, the people of Assam will be made self-reliant. To make Assam India’s sports hub, work will be done to prepare Assam to enable it to host the 2038 Asian Games,” said Shah.

Even PM Narendra Modi today hit out at Congress for allying with Ajmal today. “Congress leaders say that the ‘lock and key’ (AIUDF symbol) people are the identity of Assam. Understand the lies and conspiracy of Congress. It has surrendered before such people to come back to power,” said PM Modi.

The ruling BJP is contesting from 34 seats and its allies, the AGP on six and the UPPL on three. Interestingly, there are friendly contests between the BJP and the AGP in Patharkandi and Algapur, while the BJP is engaged in similar fights with the UPPL in Majbat and Kalaigaon. The Congress is contesting from 27 seats, its allies AIUDF on eight and BPF on four seats.