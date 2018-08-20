Atalji’s life was for India, says PM Narendra Modi at BJP icon Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s prayer meeting

Underlining former Prime Minister’s bold move to conduct the nuclear test despite tremendous world pressure, Modi said Vajpayee’s efforts ensured India to become a nuclear power and he never bowed down to pressure.

At the prayer meeting organised for BJP icon Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in Delhi said Atalji’s life was for the people of India. He added that when Vajpayee entered into the politics only one party dominated the Indian politics. “Atal Ji’s life was for the people of India. In his youth itself, he had decided that he wanted to serve his fellow Indians. He entered politics when only one party dominated the political discourse,” said Modi.

Underlining former Prime Minister’s bold move to conduct the nuclear test despite tremendous world pressure, Modi said Vajpayee’s efforts ensured India to become a nuclear power and he never bowed down to pressure. Modi also said that Vajpayee never compromised his ideology despite sitting in opposition for several years. “He spent several years in opposition, but never compromised his ideology. His efforts ensured that India became a nuclear power and attributed the tests to the brilliance of our scientists. He never buckled under pressure. He was Atal after all,” said Modi.

PM Modi also mentioned about the fallout of Vajpayee’s 13-day government and the time when no political party came to support the BJP to run the government. On Bajrang Punia’s dedicating his Gold medal to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Modi said that Vajpayee’s personality speaks how he is respected by everyone. “When he formed govt for 13 days, no party was willing to support him. As a result, govt fell. Yesterday, Bajrang Punia, who I think has never seen him dedicated his gold medal to Atal ji, I think this says a lot about his personality,” said Modi.

Bajrang, who won India its first gold of the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, beat his Japanese opponent 11-8 in the final bout, dedicated his medal to late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The prayer meeting was attended by the granddaughter of Vajpayee, Niharika and his daughter Namita Bhattacharya. Several political leaders attended the meeting including Union Minister Rajnath Singh, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, senior BJP leader LK Advani, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti, Yoga guru Ramdev and former Jammu & Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah.