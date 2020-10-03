  • MORE MARKET STATS

Atal tunnel to be a major boon for people of Himachal, Ladakh, says Amit Shah

By: |
October 3, 2020 5:10 PM

The 9.02 km-long all-weather tunnel, connecting Manali in Himachal Pradesh to Leh in Union Territory of Ladakh, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

"Gratitude to PM @narendramodi ji on the inauguration of an engineering marvel the 'Atal Tunnel'. Congratulations to BRO for working relentlessly on this unprecedented project," he said."Gratitude to PM @narendramodi ji on the inauguration of an engineering marvel the 'Atal Tunnel'. Congratulations to BRO for working relentlessly on this unprecedented project," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Atal tunnel, the world’s longest highway tunnel, will prove to be a major boon for the people of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh in getting better healthcare, business and other opportunities, besides strengthening the country’s strategic preparedness.

The 9.02 km-long all-weather tunnel, connecting Manali in Himachal Pradesh to Leh in Union Territory of Ladakh, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Related News

“Atal Tunnel will prove to be a major boon for the entire region. People will now have access to better healthcare facilities, business opportunities & essential items. It will also strengthen our defence preparedness & generate employment by giving impetus to the tourism sector,” Shah said in a series of tweets.

The home minister said it was a historic day for the entire country as the vision of Bharat Ratna and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee came true.

“Gratitude to PM @narendramodi ji on the inauguration of an engineering marvel the ‘Atal Tunnel’. Congratulations to BRO for working relentlessly on this unprecedented project,” he said.

Shah said as the longest highway tunnel in the world, ‘Atal Tunnel’ will reduce the travel time between Leh and Manali by 4-5 hours.

Being an all-weather tunnel, it will also connect Lahaul-Spiti with the rest of the country throughout the year which used to be cut off for months earlier, he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Atal tunnel to be a major boon for people of Himachal Ladakh says Amit Shah
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Rahul, Priyanka among 5 allowed to proceed to Hathras: Noida Police
2RJD MP moves SC challenging validity of new farm laws
3Bihar’s Grand Alliance clinches seat-sharing deal for assembly polls; announcement likely in evening