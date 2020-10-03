  • MORE MARKET STATS

Atal Tunnel epitomises bond between PM Modi and people of Himachal Pradesh: JP Nadda

By: |
October 3, 2020 5:53 PM

The 9.02-km Atal Tunnel, the world's longest highway tunnel which reduces the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km and the travel time by four to five hours, was inaugurated by Modi on Saturday.

Describing the tunnel as "strategically important", Nadda said this project not only boosts connectivity but also strengthens India's border infrastructure.Describing the tunnel as "strategically important", Nadda said this project not only boosts connectivity but also strengthens India's border infrastructure.

BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday said the “strategically important” Atal Tunnel will strengthen the border infrastructure and epitomises the special bond between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of Himachal Pradesh.

The 9.02-km Atal Tunnel, the world’s longest highway tunnel which reduces the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 km and the travel time by four to five hours, was inaugurated by Modi on Saturday.

Related News

In a series of tweets, Nadda thanked Modi for speedily executing the project since 2014 and fulfilling the decade-old demand of the people of the state.

Stating that the Atal Tunnel project was very close to Modi’s heart, Nadda said, “It epitomises the special bond between PM Modi and the people of Himachal Pradesh and is a fitting tribute to the former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji who conceived this historic project.”.

Describing the tunnel as “strategically important”, Nadda said this project not only boosts connectivity but also strengthens India’s border infrastructure.

“The infrastructure marvel connects Manali and Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year. It also reduces distance between Manali and Keylong,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Atal Tunnel epitomises bond between PM Modi and people of Himachal Pradesh JP Nadda
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Atal tunnel to be a major boon for people of Himachal, Ladakh, says Amit Shah
2Rahul, Priyanka among 5 allowed to proceed to Hathras: Noida Police
3RJD MP moves SC challenging validity of new farm laws