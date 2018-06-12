Atal Innovation Mission: Aayog announces 3,000 additional Atal Tinkering Labs

Government think tank NITI Aayog today said that its Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) has selected 3,000 additional schools for the establishment of Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs), bringing the total number of ATL schools to 5,441. (IE)

The selected schools shall receive a grant of Rs 20 lakh spread over the next five years to establish Atal Tinkering Labs for nurturing innovation and entrepreneurial spirit among secondary school children across India, NITI Aayog said in a statement.

It further added that ATLs will soon be established in every district of India, seeking to enable an innovation ecosystem, which will facilitate transformational change in technological innovation and pedagogy. The AIM of the government’s flagship initiative is to promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.