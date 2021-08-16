Atal Bihari Vajpayee Death Anniversary: PM Modi, President Kovind and others pay tributes to former prime minister

One of the greatest leaders of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee served as the prime minister three times and was also one of the founding members of the BJP. (File Photo)

Leaders across the political spectrum of the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind, today paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his third death anniversary.

PM Modi paid floral tributes to Vajpayee at the ‘Sadaiv Atal’ Samadhi in the national capital. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda and other party leaders were also present at the memorial.

Leaders from both the ruling party and the Opposition took to social media to pay tributes to the former prime minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

“We remember his warm personality, we remember his endearing nature, we remember his wit and humour, we remember his contribution to national progress. Atal Ji lives in the hearts and minds of our citizens. Today, on his Punya Tithi went to Sadaiv Atal and paid tributes to him,” tweeted PM Modi.

We remember his warm personality, we remember his endearing nature, we remember his wit and humour, we remember his contribution to national progress. Atal Ji lives in the hearts and minds of our citizens. Today, on his Punya Tithi went to Sadaiv Atal and paid tributes to him. pic.twitter.com/UQUm7K3eiC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah

“Every moment of the life of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee was dedicated to take India to the summit of supreme glory. Indian politics has been blessed to have a mass leader with a multi-faceted personality like Atal ji. His life’s values and ideals are a priceless heritage for crores of us workers,” he tweeted in Hindi.

भारत रत्न श्रद्धेय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी के जीवन का क्षण-क्षण भारत को परम वैभव के शिखर पर ले जाने हेतु समर्पित रहा। अटल जी जैसे बहुआयामी व्यक्तित्व वाले जननेता को पाकर भारतीय राजनीति धन्य हुई है। उनका मूल्यों व आदर्शों आधारित जीवन हम करोड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं के लिए एक अनमोल धरोहर है। pic.twitter.com/n6yPJJZz26 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 16, 2021

“Respected Atal ji touched the life of every Indian by realising good governance and development in the country with his firm determination and foresight and also made the whole world aware of the courage and strength of Atal India,” he added.

President Ram Nath Kovind

राष्ट्रपति राम नाथ कोविन्द ने भारत के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री, श्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी की तीसरी पुण्यतिथि पर नई दिल्ली में उनकी समाधि, ‘सदैव अटल’ पर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। pic.twitter.com/ORrG8pYrQs — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 16, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

“On the occasion of the death anniversary of former Prime Minister of India, the revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, I warmly remember and bow to him. He laid the foundation stone for the creation of a new India, on which massive work is going on today. His contribution in building a capable and strong India will always be remembered,” he tweeted in Hindi.

भारत के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री, श्रद्धेय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी की पुण्यतिथि के अवसर पर मैं उन्हें सादर स्मरण और नमन करता हूँ। उन्होंने एक नए भारत के निर्माण की आधारशिला रखी, जिस पर आज बड़े पैमाने पर काम चल रहा है। एक सक्षम और सशक्त भारत के निर्माण में उनका योगदान सदैव याद रखा जाएगा। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 16, 2021

BJP Chief J P Nadda

भारतीय राजनीति के युगपुरुष, भाजपा के संस्थापक, पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री भारत रत्न श्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी की पुण्यतिथि पर सादर नमन!

असंख्य कार्यकर्ताओं के पथ-प्रदर्शक अटल जी का पूरा जीवन देश को समर्पित रहा, लोकतांत्रिक आदर्शों के प्रति आपकी प्रतिबद्धता हम सभी के लिए प्रेरणास्रोत है। pic.twitter.com/HygQBgClID — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 16, 2021

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

“Tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his death anniversary,” he tweeted.

One of the greatest leaders of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee served as the prime minister three times and was also one of the founding members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His first stint as the prime minister lasted for 13 days in 1996, second for a term of 13 months from 1998 to 1999 and then for a full term from 1999 to 2004.

His birthday, which falls on December 25, is observed as ‘Good Governance Day’. He was awarded Bharat Ratna in 2014.