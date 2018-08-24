Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ashes immersed at the confluence of Ganga and Bay of Bengal

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (IE)

The ashes of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee were today immersed at the confluence of river Ganga and the Bay of Bengal in West Bengal. The ashes were immersed at the confluence of Ganga and the Bay of Bengal after a puja was held in the presence of West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, Mukul Roy and other senior party leaders at Gangasagar.

Gangasagar is an island off the coast of West Bengal where the Ganga meets the Bay of Bengal. The ‘asthi kalash’ was brought to Kolkata by Ghosh on Wednesday evening. A part of the content from the main ‘kalash’ (urn) has been distributed in four other urns. The main urn will be immersed at Gangasagar and the four others will be taken to north Bengal, Farakka, Bankura and Nabadwip, Jaiprakash Majumdar, vice-president of West Bengal BJP unit told PTI.

Yesterday the state BJP unit took out the ‘Asthi Kalash Yatra’ from Kolkata with the ashes of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Union minister Smriti Irani had also joined the rally in the morning. Irani said she was overwhelmed at the turnout of people, mostly women, along the roads, to pay respects to the former prime minister.

The rally covered various parts of central and south Kolkata and then headed towards Gangasagar. That the people came out in large numbers for the ‘Asthi Kalash Yatra’ only goes on to show how much Vajpayee-ji was loved and revered, said Irani, who was part of the rally till Diamond Harbour. “Tributes were paid to the former PM just the way we pay our respects to elders in our family,” the Union textiles minister said. The BJP central leadership has decided to take out ‘Asthi Kalash Yatras’ in all districts and immerse the ashes in rivers across the country. Processions will start from the state capitals and pass through all blocks, party leaders said.