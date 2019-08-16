Atal Bihari Vajpayee Speeches: A powerful orator who won everyone’s heart – Top speeches by the statesman

Vajpayee had served as the Prime Minister of India thrice– first for 13 days from May 16, 1996 to June 1, 1996 and then twice from March 19, 1998 to May 22, 2004. Whenever India and Indian politics will be discussed, his name will be written in golden words for his unmatchable contribution to the country’s growth.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Famous Speeches in Parliament: Friday marks the first death anniversary of BJP stalwart and three-time Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The poet-turned politician died at AIIMS last year aged 92. Known for his oratory skills and being a people’s Prime Minister, Vajpayee earned respect from supporters and critics of his party alike for his discipline in public life and taking everyone along while taking decisions.

Vajpayee was a poet and his oratory skills were admired by even those opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ideology. Even today, political rivals acknowledge that Vajpayee had worked for the country and he deserves respect for his contribution.

Vajpayee was a member of both the Houses of Parliament for more than three decades (five-time Lok Sabha and two-time Rajya Sabha). The speeches he delivered both inside and outside Parliament continue to act as inspiration for many even today. His speech during the no-confidence motion in 1996 against his government is regarded as one of the best ever speeches delivered by any politician in the Parliament. After a long discussion on the no-confidence motion, though he knew that the government lacks numbers, he had humbly announced that he was going to the Rashtrapati Bhavan to tender his resignation instead of inviting a vote of motion.

Another speech of Vajpayee that is still heard by many on the internet is the one delivered after the Pokhran test. In his address to the nation after the successful nuclear test in 1998, Vajpayee announced India’s policy not to use nuclear weapons unless first attacked by an adversary using nuclear weapons. These tests came as a display of power from India. The tests were carried out during his second tenure as the Prime Minister in May 1998. The tests were conducted in Rajasthan’s Pokhran’s test range to send across a strong message to Pakistan and China that India is ready to fight. The tests had, however, led to sanctions on India, but made Vajpayee a popular leader in the world.

One of Vajpayee’s speeches often heard by the BJP workers was delivered outside the Parliament. At a party event in 1980, Vajpayee had exuded confidence that one day, the BJP will form the government in the country. He had said: “Andhera Chhatega, Sooraj Niklega, Kamal Khilega (The darkness will go, the sun will come out and the lotus will bloom).