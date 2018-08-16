Atal Bihari Vajpayee speeches: 5 times the master orator left listeners spellbound

There were many qualities that earned Atal Bihari Vajpayee the title of an ‘ajaatashatru’ (a leader with no enemies).

Sarcasm, wit and passion combined with humour are what made poet-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee a master orator. Often commended for his ability to stump his critics, the former Prime Minister who is today battling for his life at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), used the gift of gab to maneuver his way through the hearts of the masses. For a long time, Vajpayee was regarded as the best PM that India never had till it changed in 1996.

Today, he is even admired by those who stand opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ideology, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi. In fact, Rahul Gandhi was one of the first to visit Vajpayee when he was admitted to AIIMS on June 11. “We had contested against Vajpayee ji, but when he is ill now I went to meet him on priority because I am a soldier of Congress. Vajpayee ji had worked for our country and we respect him as he was the PM,” Rahul had said.

LIVE | Atal Bihari Vajpayee health update

There were many qualities that earned Atal Bihari Vajpayee the title of an ‘ajaatashatru’ (a leader with no enemies). But, what stood out was his spell-binding oratory, which was at once poetic and thoughtful, and frequently philosophical.

Here is a look at best Atal Bihari Vajpayee speeches –

1. During no-confidence motion in 1996.

In what is regarded as one of the best speeches in the Indian parliament, Vajpayee announced at the end of this speech that he was going to Rashtrapati Bhavan to tender his resignation instead of inviting a vote of motion which he would have lost.

“You want to run the country. It’s a very good thing. Our congratulations are with you. We will be completely involved in the service of our country. We bow down to the strength of majority. We assure you that till the time the work that we started with our bare hands in national interest is not completed, we shall not rest. Respected Speaker, I am going to the President to tender my resignation,” Vajpayee said in this passionate speech.

Here is the video –

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The debate was telecast live on Doordarshan for the first time in the history of Indian television and helped Vajpayee in convincing non-BJP supporters that he was the right man for the job. The speech also communicated his confidence that even though he was resigning, he would return to form the government after winning the people’s mandate. The prediction came true in 1998, and again in 1999.

2. After Pokhran Tests

“Today, at 15:45 hours, India conducted three underground nuclear tests in the Pokhran range. These tests conducted today were with a fission device, a low-yield device and a thermonuclear device. The measured yields are in line with expected values. Measurements have also confirmed that there was no release of radioactivity into the atmosphere. These were contained explosions like the experiment conducted in May 1974. I warmly congratulate the scientists and engineers who have carried out these successful tests.”

Here is the video –

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

These tests came as a display of power from India and sent across a strong message to Pakistan, China and the United States that the country is ready for the fight. Even though the tests led to sanctions on India, they made Vajpayee popular within the country.

3. In Lok Sabha after Tests.

Vajpayee also had to face criticism from the Congress, the principal opposition party, for conducting the nuclear tests in Pokhran. However, in a stunning speech in the Parliament, he reminded the grand old party that he, as the leader of the Jana Sangh, had supported the first-ever nuclear test conducted by Indira Gandhi’s government at Pokharan in 1974.

READ | Atal Bihari Vajpayee poems in Hindi

“We have been the victims of three attacks. This fate should not repeat. We are not getting ready to attack anyone. We don’t have that intention. I was asked about the connection between Pokhran-2 and the Lahore bus service. They are two sides of the same coin – the strength of our defence and the hand of friendship — the hand of friendship through honesty,” he said.

Here is the video –

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Vajpayee reminded his critics: “Vah purusharth ke prakateekaran ke liye nahin tha.” (We did not do it to boast our valour.)

4. At BJP Mumbai Adhiveshan

Not all of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s speeches came in Parliament. He delivered one of his best speeches during the BJP Mumbai Adhiveshan on April 6, 1980 which is still remembered by most BJP supporters. “Samsya vyavastha ki hai” – his sign off from the speech is still quoted during BJP campaigns.

Here is the video –

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

5. As leader of Opposition

This speech in 1997 came when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha. IK Gujral was the then prime minister and remained in office for less than a year (from April 1997 to March 1998).

Here is the video –

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The speech was delivered by Vajpayee during a debate in the Lok Sabha on corruption charges (in the infamous fodder scam) against the government of Lalu Prasad Yadav in Bihar. The opposition was demanding the dismissal of Yadav’s government and Gujral was left stunned as Vajpayee mounted a scathing attack on the misrule in Bihar.