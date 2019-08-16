Atal Bihari Vajpayee Quotes: As tributes pour in on first death anniversary, revisiting top quotes by BJP stalwart and role model to many

Nation pays rich tributes to late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary.

Meaningful Quotes by Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The nation is paying rich tributes to late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary on August 16 (Friday). A special prayer meeting was held at ‘Sadaiv Atal’, Vajpayee’s memorial in Delhi, in the morning to mark one year since the demise of the BJP stalwart. The prayer meeting was attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, top politicians and Vajpayee’s family members.

Sadaiv Atal was dedicated to the nation in December last year. The central samadhi platform comprises nine square black polished granite stone blocks, capped with a diya (lamp) in the centre. One year after his demise, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is remembered as a mass leader, a statesman and a master orator. As the nation unites to pay rich tributes to Atab Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary, we take a look at top motivational quotes of the three-time Prime Minister:

– Victory and defeat are a part of life, which are to be viewed with equanimity.

– Terrorism has become a festering wound. It is an enemy of humanity.

– For me, power was never an attraction.

– If India is not secular, then India is not India at all.

– I believe that democracy is the best guarantor for peace and cooperation among nations.

– This power of democracy is a matter of pride for our country, something which we must always cherish, preserve and further strengthen.

– My poet’s heart gives me the strength to face political problems, particularly those which have a bearing on my conscience.

– The BJP is not a party dependent on a single individual, nor is it tied to the apron strings of a family.

– I would like that no citizen of the state feels alone and helpless. The entire nation is with them.

– I dream of an India that is prosperous, strong and caring. An India, that regains a place of honour in the comity of great nations.

– Let me make one thing clear. I have never considered mere survival in power as any achievement, just as I have never seen coming to power as an achievement in itself.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee had served as the Prime Minister of India thrice between 1996 and 2004. His party BJP, however, lost power to the Congress in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. Vajpayee took retirement from active politics in 2007 due to poor health and hardly made any public appearance since then. He died on August 16 last year after battling for life at AIIMS. He was 92. His cremation was attended by top leaders including President, Prime Minister and foreign leaders.