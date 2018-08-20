Atal Bihari Vajpayee prayer meeting: LK Advani says never thought I will address a meeting like this (Image: BJP Twitter)

Senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani on Monday remembered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at an all-party prayer meeting organised by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the national capital. Speaking at the event, Advani said that he had addressed several public meetings but never thought that he would address a meeting where Atal Ji will be absent. “I have addressed several public meetings but I had never thought that I will once have to address a meeting like this, a meeting where Atal Ji would not be there,” said Advani, reports ANI.

The former Deputy Prime Minister also added that he worked closely with Vajpayee for the last 65 years and shared their experiences together. “I consider myself fortunate that my friendship with Atal Ji lasted for 65 years during which I watched him closely. Working together, we shared our experiences, watched films together and read books together,” said BJP Veteran.

Earlier, speaking at the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that due to Vajpayee’s efforts India became successful in becoming a nuclear power. “He spent several years in opposition, but never compromised his ideology. His efforts ensured that India became a nuclear power and attributed the tests to the brilliance of our scientists. He never buckled under pressure,” said Modi.

The Prime Minister also said, “Atal Ji’s life was for the people of India. In his youth itself, he had decided that he wanted to serve his fellow Indians. He entered politics when only one party dominated the political discourse.”

Remembering the former Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, “He did not become popular because he was the PM. I think he would have been as popular as he was after being the PM, had he worked in any social or political sector,” reports ANI.

While, addressing the gathering RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said, “Atal ji’s words and his life…be it someone who watched him closely or saw him from far away, everyone found him to be the same and believed in him,” reports ANI.

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat were also present on the occasion. Namita Bhattacharya and Niharika Bhattacharya, the daughter and Granddaughter of Vajpayee were also present during the event.

The ceremony was held at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. The leaders from different political parties were present during the event. A similar meeting will be organised in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on August 23, 2018. The Lucknow prayer meeting will be attended by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Vajpayee’s relatives.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, one of the most charismatic leaders of Independent India and a Bharat Ratna winner has passed away in the national capital on Thursday (August 16, 2018) at the ripe old age of 93. He was cremated with full state honour at the Smriti Sthal on Friday (August 17, 2018). His ashes were immersed in the Ganga river at Haridwar on Sunday.