Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away: PM Narendra Modi says it marks the end of an era

Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

PM Narendra Modi condoled the death of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who breathed his last on Thursday at the age of 93 at AIIMS where was receiving treatment. The former PM breathed his last at 5:05 pm and the announcement was made in a health bulletin at around 5:35 PM. Condoling his death in a series of tweets, PM Modi said he was speechless. “India grieves the demise of our beloved Atal Ji. His passing away marks the end of an era. He lived for the nation and served it assiduously for decades. My thoughts are with his family, BJP Karyakartas and millions of admirers in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti,” one of the tweets read.

In another tweet the prime minister said that it was Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s leadership that laid the foundation for a strong India, “It was Atal Ji’s exemplary leadership that set the foundations for a strong, prosperous and inclusive India in the 21st century. His futuristic policies across various sectors touched the lives of each and every citizen of India”.

Mentioning the work done by the former prime minister, Narendra Modi added in another tweet, “It was due to the perseverance and struggles of Atal Ji that the BJP was built brick by brick. He travelled across the length and breadth of India to spread the BJP’s message, which led to the BJP becoming a strong force in our national polity and in several states”.

Here is how people reacted to Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s death on Twitter –

India grieves the demise of our beloved Atal Ji. His passing away marks the end of an era. He lived for the nation and served it assiduously for decades. My thoughts are with his family, BJP Karyakartas and millions of admirers in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2018

It was due to the perseverance and struggles of Atal Ji that the BJP was built brick by brick. He travelled across the length and breadth of India to spread the BJP’s message, which led to the BJP becoming a strong force in our national polity and in several states. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2018

Extremely sad to hear of the passing of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, our former Prime Minister and a true Indian statesman. His leadership, foresight, maturity and eloquence put him in a league of his own. Atalji, the Gentle Giant, will be missed by one and all #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 16, 2018

अपने जीवन का क्षण-क्षण और शरीर का कण-कण देश, संगठन व विचारधारा को पूर्णतः समर्पित कर देना इतना आसान नहीं होता। अटल जी को हम सब ने एक आदर्श स्वयंसेवक, समर्पित कार्यकर्ता, कवि, ओजस्वी वक्ता व अद्भुत राजनेता के रूप में देखा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 16, 2018

Today India lost a great son. Former PM, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, was loved and respected by millions. My condolences to his family & all his admirers. We will miss him. #AtalBihariVajpayee — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 16, 2018

Extremely concerned to hear about the health condition of former Prime Minister #AtalBihariVaajpayee. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the senior leader; and we join them in wishing him a speedy recovery. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) August 16, 2018

Very very saddened that the great statesman and former PM Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji is no more with us. His passing away is a very big loss to our nation. I will always cherish the many fond memories. Condolences to his family and his many admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 16, 2018

Apart from PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and BJP president Amit Shah tweeted their condolence on the demise of the former prime minister. “Extremely sad to hear of the passing of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, our former Prime Minister and a true Indian statesman. His leadership, foresight, maturity and eloquence put him in a league of his own. Atalji, the Gentle Giant, will be missed by one and all,” President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted at the death of Vajpayee.

Amit Shah in a series of tweets said, “It was not easy to dedicate entire part of his life to the organisation and the ideology. In Atal Behari Vajpayee, we have seen a swamsevak, dedicated party worker, poet and great leader”.