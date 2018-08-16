Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at AIIMS after prolonged illness. He was 93

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Prime Minister of India and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart, breathed his last on Thursday morning.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Prime Minister of India and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart, breathed his last on Thursday at Delhi’s AIIMS where he has been hospitalised since June 11. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the oldest living Indian Prime Minister, had suffered a stroke in 2009 which affected his speech. He reportedly suffered from dementia and diabetes and was confined to a wheelchair. Known as a master orator and a true statesman, Vajpayee remained isolated from public life in his last few years. Vajpayee had served as the Indian Prime Minister for three terms and was honoured with the Bharat Ratna in 2015. The 10-time Lok Sabha MP was last seen on TV when he was conferred with India’s highest civilian honour by then president Pranab Mukherjee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the AIIMS on August 15 evening to enquire about the condition of Vajpayee. He reached the hospital at around 7.15 pm and spent about 50 minutes there. After Modi, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi also paid a visit. Atal Bihari Vajpayee reportedly took his last breath at around 5:05 PM.

“I have no words, I am filled with emotions right now.Our respected Atal ji is no more. Every moment of his life he had dedicated to the nation,” PM Narendra Modi tweeted after Vajpayee’s demise.

Later in the night, several leaders and ministers including Suresh Prabhu, Jitendra Singh, Harsh Vardhan and Shahnawaz Hussain visited the hospital. Earlier, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani had visited the hospital to check on Vajpayee.

On Thursday morning, many other senior leaders including vice president Venkaiah Naidu visited AIIMS to enquire about the condition of the former prime minister. The 93-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party leader was admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

He has one functional kidney and had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he had developed dementia.