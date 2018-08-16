Atal Bihari Vajpayee poems in Hindi: From Haar Nahi Manunga to Mere Prabhu, compilation of ex-PM’s top works

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Prime Minister, statesman and the tallest personality in BJP, has been known for his master oratory and poems. Atal Bihari Vajpayee kavita in Hindi or poems in Hindi have found not just critical acclaim but also resonated with the masses over a very long period of time. Vajpayee has been hospitalised at AIIMS since June 11 and his health deteriorated in the last 36 hours. The latest medical bulletin issued by AIIMS says there has been no improvement in the ex-PM’s health condition since last night and he continues to be on life support. As the whole nation gets together in prayers for the recovery of this mass leader, we look back at the poetic work of the BJP stalwart who rose to become the PM of India. His poems are loved by all, so much so that even his opponents eagerly listened to him whenever he used to recite them. From Parliament to public functions, Vajpayee’s charisma caught everyone’s attention. Here are some of his famous poems;

Aao phir se diya jalaaen: The poem is about the optimism even in the darkest times, the former PM had shown the path to politicians to not compromise on principles.

Bhari dupahari mein andhiyara

Sooraj parachhai se hara

Antaratan ka neh nichode

Bujhi hui baati sulagaaen,

Aao fir se diya jalaen.

Mere Prabhu: It portrays about the humbleness in his character, ehich defines Vajpayee and his generosity

Mujhe itni oonchaai kabhi mat dena,

Gairon ko gale na lagaa sakoon,

itani rukhaai kabhi mat dena

Raah kaun si jaaon main:

Do din mile udhaar mein

ghaaton ke vyapar mein

kshan-kshan ka hisaab loon

yaa nidhi shesh lutaoon main?

raah kaun si jaaon main?

Hum jhuk nai sakte: No look-down attitute, no compromise.

Daanv per sab kuch lagaa hai,

ruk nahi sakte

toot sakte hain magar,

hum jhuk nahi sakte

Kadam milakar chalna hoga: The leader is known for his skill to take everyone together. As a PM, he led the coalition in an efficient manner.

Baadhaen aati hain aaen,

ghiren pralay ki ghor ghataaen

paaon ke neeche angaare,

sir par barsein yadi jwalein,

nij haathon mein haste-haste

aag lagakar jalna hoga.

kadam milakar chalna hoga

Geet naya gaata hoon:

Toote hue sapnon ki kaun sune siski,

antar ki cheer vyatha palakon par thithki

haar nahi maanoonga,

raar nahi thanunga

kaal ke kapaal pe likhta mitata hoon,

geet naya gaata hoon.

Kaurav kaun, kaun pandav:

kaurav kaun kaun pandav,

teda sawal hee,

dono aur shakuni ka phela kutjaal he,

har panchayat main panchali apmanit hee,

bina krishna ke aaj mahabharat hona hee,

koi raja bane,

runk ko to rona hee

Vajpayee’s poem after the Kargil is remembered as his style to give answers in words, as the war was already won by India. In the poem, Vajpayee cautioned Pakistan against trying to disrupt peace in India; an attack on India will only cause trouble for Pakistan. Taking a dig at the ammunition support of the United States to Pakistan, he advices Pakistan to not dig its own grave.

Ek nai do nai karo biso samjotey, per swatntra Bharat ka mashtisq nahi jhukega,

Agnit balidano se arjit yeh swatantra, ashru swed shodit se sinchit yeh swatantra,

tyag tez tapbal se rakshit yeh swatantrata, dukhi manujta ke hit arpit yeh swatantrata,

isey mitane ki sajish karne walo se keh do, chingari ka khel bura hota hee,

auro ke ghar aag lagane ka jo sapna, vo apne hi ghar main sada khara hota hee

Apne hi hatho tum apni kabr na khodo, apne peron aap kulhadi nahi chalao,

oo naadan padhosi apni anke kholo, azaadi anmol na iska mol lagao

Per tum kya jaano kya hoti hee? tumhe muft main mili na kimat gayi chukai,

angrezo ke bal per tukde paaye hain, maa ko khandit karte tumko laaj na aai

Amrici shastro se apni azaadi ko duniya main kayam rakh logey, yeh mat samjho,

dus bis arab dollar lekar aane vaali barbadi se tum bach logey teh mat samjo

Dhamki, jihad ke naare se, hatiyaron se kashmir kabhi hathiya logey yeh mat samjho,

humlo se, atyacharo se. sanharo se bharat ka shish zhuka logey yeh mat samjho

jab tak ganga main dhar, sindhu main jwar, agni main jalan, surya main tapan shesh,

swatantra samar ki vedi par arpit hongey agnit jeevan yovan ashesh

Amrica kya sansaar bhale hi ho virudhh, kashmir per bharat ka sir nahi zhukega,

ek nahi do nahi karo bisso samjhote, per swatantra bharat ka nischaye nahi rukega.