Atal Bihari Vajpayee hospitalised, admitted to AIIMS

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has been admitted to Delhi’s All India Institutes of Medical Sciences, news agency ANI has reported. News reports, however, said that the former Prime Minister has been admitted for routine check-up and will be under the supervision of the AIIMS director.

Issuing a statement, Bharatiya Janata Party said Vajpayee will be under the supervision of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria. The 93-year-old leader has been admitted on doctors’ advise, the statement added. Vajpayee ruled India as prime minister between 1998-2004. As his health deteriorated, Vajpayee slowly withdrew from public life and has been confined to his residence for many years.

The BJP had celebrated Vajpayee’s 93rd birthday on 25 December last year. Trivendra Singh Rawat-headed Uttarakhand government celebrated the birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as ‘Good Governance Day’. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had inaugurated the CM dashboard for real- time monitoring of welfare schemes of the state government to mark the event.

While in UP, which happens to be the karmabhoomi of Vajpayee, CM Adityanath led state government launched a free household power connection scheme for the poor in the state to mark his birth anniversary.