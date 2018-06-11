​​​
Atal Bihari Vajpayee health updates LIVE: PM Narendra Modi visits BJP veteran, AIIMS releases statement

BJP stalwart and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was on Monday admitted to AIIMS. He has been ailing for long. According to a statement released by BJP, he was admitted for routine check-up and investigations.

BJP stalwart and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was on Monday admitted to AIIMS. He has been ailing for long. According to a statement released by BJP, he was admitted for routine check-up and investigations. The 93-year-old leader will be under the supervision of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria. Vajpayee he has been admitted on doctors’ advise. Vajpayee was India’s PM between 1998-2004. Due to his deteriorating health, Vajpayee slowly withdrew from public life. The former PM has been confined to his residence for many years.

Here are all the LIVE updates related to Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s health:-

-Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and senior BJP leader LK Advani arrive at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to visit former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

– Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after visiting former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

-Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP veteran LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi are expected to visit Vajpayee shortly.

-Statement by AIIMS:-

Vajpayee’s condition was stated to be stable.

A team of doctors under the supervision of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria are conducting tests on the 93-year-old leader, the statement added.

-PM Narendra Modi enquired about the well-being of Vajpayee and met his family members, official sources said.

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to visit former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

-BJP chief Amit Shah also visited AIIMS to see Vajpayee.

-Congress President Rahul Gandhi visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to meet former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

