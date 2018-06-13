Atal Bihari Vajpayee health update: Former PM responding well but to remain in hospital, says AIIMS

In this file photo former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee addresses the media at his residence in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Ailing BJP leader and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee is responding well to treatment and there has been sufficient improvement in his health, the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) said in a bulletin issued today afternoon. The statement, however, added that he will stay in the hospital for the next few days. “Atal Bihari Vajpayee has shown significant improvement in last 48 hours. His kidney function is back to normal, heart rate, respiratory rate and blood pressure also normal, they are being maintained without support. Hopefully, he will make full recovery in next few days, overall his health is good,” the hospital said.

On Tuesday, the hospital had said Vajpayee was responding well for urinary tract infection treatment. According to AIIMS media and protocol division Chairperson Aarti Vij, his condition is stable and is on injectable antibiotics. The hospital has been saying that all vital parameters are stable but he will continue to remain in the hospital till the infection is controlled.

Vajpayee was admitted to AIIMS on Monday afternoon, triggering VIP visits including that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

A team of senior doctors under the supervision of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria is conducting the tests on the former Prime Minister, who is bed-ridden for many years. Guleria, a pulmonologist, has been a personal physician to Vajpayee for long.

Vajpayee (93) was Prime Minister briefly in 1996 and then from 1998 to 2004. He retired from active politics over the last decade due to failing health.