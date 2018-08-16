Atal Bihari Vajpayee health: Tripura Governor Tathagat Roy apologises after wrongly declaring ex-PM dead

While people across the country are praying for the health of the former Prime Minister, a tweet by Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy raised eyebrows on August 15. (Source: IE)

The condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee remains to be critical and a number of top leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party have made a beeline the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he has been kept on an advanced life-support system. The 93-year-old BJP veteran was admitted to AIIMS with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.

While people across the country are praying for the health of the former Prime Minister, a tweet by Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy raised eyebrows on August 15. In his tweet at around 8 PM last evening, the Tripura Governor declared Atal Bihari Vajpayee dead.

“Former prime minister of India, silver-tongued orator, a very bright star on India’s political firmament for six decades, who began as personal secretary to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, intelligence, humility and humour personified, ATAL BIHARI VAJPAYEE passes away. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.

However, when Twitter users pointed out the bog goof up, Roy deleted the tweet and also posted an apology on the micro-blogging website.

“I am sorry I tweeted something upon being told by an all-India TV channel. I had taken it to be authentic. There has so far been no official announcement. I have deleted my tweet. Sorry again,” he said in another tweet on August 16.

Meanwhile, BJP chief Amit Shah and Union Health Minister J P Nadda visited AIIMS on Thursday morning. A large crowd of mediapersons and others has gathered outside the hospital to get updates on Vajpayee’s heath, affecting movement of traffic on the road.

Policemen have been deployed to manage the crowd and traffic outside the hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also visited the AIIMS yesterday evening to enquire about the condition of Vajpayee. He reached the hospital at around 7.15 pm and spent about 50 minutes there. After Modi, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi also paid a visit. Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari was also among those who visited the hospital.