Atal Bihari Vajpayee funeral, LIVE Updates: Former Prime Minister’s mortal remains enroute BJP head office

Atal Bihari Vajpayee funeral LIVE Updates: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on Thursday evening at AIIMS in Delhi after prolonged illness. As soon as news of the 93-year-old leader’s demise spread, condolences started pouring in from across the country. His mortal remains were taken to his 6A Krishna Menon Marg where President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CMs of many states, BJP president Amit Shah, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, family, friends and leaders of all parties paid homage. His mortal remains are now being taken to BJP head office on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg where general public will be allowed to pay a final homage to the departed leader. The final journey will resume at 1 pm and reach the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal near Vijay Ghat along the Yamuna River around 4 pm. According to a tweet by the BJP, Vajpayee’s mortal remains will be consigned to the flames at 4:30 pm.
Atal Bihari Vajpayee funeral. Track all LIVE Updates here:
Tight security arrangements have made in Delhi. Several roads have been closed to allow the 3 Services to take Vajpayee's mortal remains to the BJP head office and then Vijay Ghat for last rites. Heavy security arrangements including deployment of Delhi Police, traffic and paramilitary personnel have been put in place in Delhi in view of the former PM's final journey. Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory asking people to avoid the route of Vajpayee's procession.
Hundreds of people have gathered outside the BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg to catch a last glimpse of Atal Bihari Vajpayee when his mortal remains reach here in few minutes from now. Vajpayee's mortal remains will be kept here for general public to pay last respect to the departed soul.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have reached the BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. Shah and Modi will received the mortal remains of Vajpayee here. His mortal remains will be kept here till 1 pm. From here, Vajpayee's body will be taken to the Vijay Ghar for last rites. Scores of BJP leaders and CMs are expected to join Modi and Shah at the BJP office.
The mortal remains of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee are now being taken the BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg from his 6A Krishna Menon Marg. Vajpayee's mortail remains will be kept here to allow public to pay homage to him. His funeral procession will leave for Vijay Ghat at 1 pm.Delhi: The mortal remains of former Prime Minister #AtalBihariVajpayee are being taken to BJP Headquarters.