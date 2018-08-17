Atal Bihari Vajpayee funeral, LIVE Updates: Former Prime Minister’s mortal remains enroute BJP head office

Atal Bihari Vajpayee funeral LIVE Updates: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on Thursday evening at AIIMS in Delhi after prolonged illness. As soon as news of the 93-year-old leader’s demise spread, condolences started pouring in from across the country. His mortal remains were taken to his 6A Krishna Menon Marg where President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CMs of many states, BJP president Amit Shah, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, family, friends and leaders of all parties paid homage. His mortal remains are now being taken to BJP head office on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg where general public will be allowed to pay a final homage to the departed leader. The final journey will resume at 1 pm and reach the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal near Vijay Ghat along the Yamuna River around 4 pm. According to a tweet by the BJP, Vajpayee’s mortal remains will be consigned to the flames at 4:30 pm.

