Atal Bihari Vajpayee funeral procession: 25 roads closed in Delhi, check traffic advisory for routes you must avoid today

Atal Bihari Vajpayee funeral: Heavy security arrangements including deployment of Delhi Police, traffic and paramilitary personnel have been put in place in Delhi in view of the final journey of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who breathed his last yesterday evening at AIIMS. Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory asking people to avoid the route of Vajpayee’s procession that will begin at 9 am from 6A Krishna Menon Marg, the official residence of Vajpayee, and reach the BJP head office at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. As per the schedule, Vajpayee’s mortal remains will be taken to Rashtriya Smriti Sthal from here at 1 pm. His mortal remains will be consigned to flames at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal near Vijay Ghat along the Yamuna River at around 4.30 pm.

According to the advisory issued by Delhi Traffic Police, movement of traffic will be diverted on few roads from where Vajpayee’s procession will pass. The mortal remains of Vajpayee will be taken to the party head office shortly where general public will be allowed to pay homage to the 93-year-old leader. From the party office, the procession will leave for Vijay Ghat at 1 pm. His funeral will take place at 4.30 pm.

The advisory said that restrictions will be there on a few roads for vehicular movement from 8 am in the capital. It said that traffic will be closed on Krishna Menon Marg, Sunehri Bagh Road, Tughlak Road, Akbar Road, tees January Marg, Janpath (from Claridge to Windsor Place), Man Singh Road, C-Hexagon from Shahjahan Road to Tilak Marg, Rajpath (from Man Singh Road to C-Hexagon), Ashok Road (from Windsor Place to C-Hexagon), KH Marg (from Feroz Shah Road to C-Hexagon), Shahjahan Road, zakir Hussain Marg (from SBM to India Gate – C-Hexagon), Tilak Marg (from C-Hexagon to Tilak Bridge), Bhagwan Dass Road, Sikandara Road, Mathura Road (from Bhairon Marg T Point to W Point), BSZ Marg (from Tilak Bridge to Delhi), IP Marg and DDU Marg where party’s new office is located.

The mortal remains will be kept here for a brief period to allow general public to pay homage to the former Prime Minister. At 1 pm, the funeral procession will be leaving for Vijay Ghat via –

Alternative arrangements have been made for general public.

North Delhi to South

Route 1 – People travelling from North Delhi to South are advised to follow Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Mother Teresa Crescent, Parliamentary Street, Mandir Marg, Panchkuian Road, Rani Jhansi Road to reach their destination.

Route 2 – Reach Connaught Place, Minto Road, Bhavbhuti Marg, Ajmeri Gate, Shrdhanand Marg, Lahori gate Chowk, Naya Bazar, Peeli Kothi, SP Mukherjee Marg to reach destination.

People travelling between East-west corridor are advised to take the following route –

Route 1 – DND, NH24, Vikas Marg, Shahdra Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge to reach Ring Road.

Route 2 – Vikas marg, T/L Ring Road, T/R to Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg towards New Delhi.

Traffic will not be permitted on lower Ring Road from ISBT Kashmere Gate towards Shantivan and from IP flyover to Rajghat.