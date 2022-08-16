Remembering Atal Bhiari Vajpayee: Five speeches that prove his unparalleled oratory

Atal Bihari Vajpayee 4th Death Anniversary: India is paying heartfelt tributes to Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his fourth death anniversary today. The doyen of Indian politics, who breathed his last on August 16, 2018, is etched in hearts of masses for his fiery speeches and charismatic personality. Born on December 25, 1925 in Gwalior, Vajpayee is credited with cementing the Bharatiya Janata Party‘s public connect.

The man who enjoyed both rallies and quiet surroundings of Kasauli, Vajpayee was a master orator, who regaled everyone with his wit and wisdom. From his abrupt resignation after heading a 13-day government to leading the country during the Kargil War to deftly handle the IC-814 hijacking, Vajpayee has left an irreplaceable mark on India’s history and polity.

As the nation fondly remembers Atal Bihari Vajpayee, here are 5 speeches by the ‘Hindi Samrat’ that will fill your heart with pride and a tinge of sadness. Without further ado, here are best speeches by Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee:

THE RESIGNATION SPEECH



We live in a time today when anything about government formation can turn into a bitter, ugly battle. But on May 27, 1996, when Atal ji faced similar complexities of number game, the then Prime Minister decided to throw in the towel but not before he made a searing remark on the entire political setup with an hour-long speech. From the role of the Opposition to openly admitting the failure of getting the right numbers to pass the trust vote, Atal ji’s words still reverberate in Indian politics. That mic-drop moment of ‘mein apna tyag patra rashtrapati ko dene jaa raha hun’ is the best of what a Lok Sabha speech can be.

POETIC WAR AGAINST PAKISTAN



Atal ji’s wit was always served cold. When he told Pakistan ‘o nadan padosi’ in this famous poem, the former Prime Minister didn’t mince words and said the issues as they were.

The UNITED NATIONS SPEECH



Atal ji took Hindi to new heights. He was among the first leaders to deliver a speech in Hindi on a global stage. This 1977 speech during the United Nations General Assembly is a textbook example of what a nation can tell the world and set the tone for a new political order.

THE POKHRAN MOMENT



Even when the world was divided over India’s Pokhran-II nuclear test, the then PM mQade the test official with this speech Congratulating scientists, which also included APJ Abdul Kalam, Atal ji told the world about India’s nuclear capabilities.

‘MAIN HAAR NAHI MANUNGA’



Atal ji’s way with words was legendary. He could infuse raw courage in anyone with his poetic creations. This is one of the best-known poems by Atal ji.

The political stalwart, who remained out of public sight for quite sometime due to health conditions, is still remembered by many for his political acumen and mass connect.