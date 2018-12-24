Atal Bihari Vajpayee birth anniversary: Yogi Adityanath govt to observe Good Governance Day on December 25, elaborate events planned

On December 25, a two-hour play, ‘Rashtra Purush Atal’, will be staged by a 200-strong group from Maharashtra. A ‘Kavi Sammelan’ has been scheduled for the next day. (File photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government has planned to observe Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary as Good Governance Day with programmes such as Kavi Sammelans, debates, poetry recitals, rangoli competitions and extempore debates in all the schools and colleges in the state on December 23 and 24. December 25 is being observed as the Good Governance Day to honour former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, as the late BJP leader was born on this day in 1924.

Yogi Adityanath government is all set to celebrate the 95th birth anniversary of the late Prime Minister. Reportedly, photos of these competitions will also be displayed at the main programme to be held at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Scientific Convention Centre in Lucknow on Tuesday.

On December 25, a two-hour play, ‘Rashtra Purush Atal’, will be staged by a 200-strong group from Maharashtra. A ‘Kavi Sammelan’ has been scheduled for the next day.

Soon after coming to power, the NDA government had declared that the birthday of its tallest leader will be observed as Good Governance Day. He was also conferred with India’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna by the Modi government.

According to a report by The Indian Express, between December 23 and 26, the culture department of UP has lined up a series of programmes that are being organised in coordination with other departments like higher education, secondary education, tourism, information, language and Ayodhya Shodh Sansthan. A meeting was called on December 11, where representatives from all the departments were present. The government has also directed to engage National Service Scheme volunteers in these programmes.

The tourism department has been tasked to make a documentary on three places associated with Vajpayee: Lucknow, Balrampur, and Bateshwar (Agra). While Vajpayee had won his first election from in 1957 from Balrampur, Bateshwar in Agra is Vajpayee’s ancestral village. Vajpayee was MP from 2004 to 2009 from Lucknow.

The Yogi Adityanath administration is also planning to install a statue of Vajpayee inside the secretariat of the state government in Lucknow. Recently, the government had renamed Ekana stadium in Lucknow after Vajpayee. It has also proposed to name the Bundelkhand expressway as ‘Atal Path’.

Meanwhile, as the day is a national holiday for Christmas, Good Governance Day had to face opposition from several leaders in previous years. In 2016, Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang, said that observing ‘Good Governance Day’ on December 25 would deeply hurt the religious sentiments of Christians as it coincides with Christmas. Reportedly, in the same year, CMs of northeastern states had opposed the decision in a meeting with the Prime Minister on the ground that the day is celebrated as the birthday of Jesus Christ.

Zeliang had pointed out that the central government has been continuously observing Christmas as a national holiday ever since India’s Independence and even before that. Zeliang had said the ‘Good Governance Day’ could be observed on some other more convenient date, so as not to hurt the sentiments of the minority Christian community in India.