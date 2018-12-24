Atal Bihari Vajpayee birth anniversary: Salient features of Rs 100 commemorative coin to be released by PM Modi today

One side of the coin will have a portrait of Vajpayee with his name inscribed in the Devanagari script as well as English.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday release a commemorative coin in honour of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in New Delhi. Bharat Ratna Vajpayee’s anniversary will be celebrated tomorrow as Good Governance Day. Union Minister Dr. Mahesh Sharma will also be present at the occasion.

Last year, the Finance Ministry had issued a notification about the introduction of Rs 100 coin to commemorate the birth centenary of Dr. MG Ramachandran.

Vajpayee passed away on August 16 this year at the age of 93 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi following a prolonged illness. Vajpayee served as the Prime Minister thrice and led the National Democratic Alliance government from 1998 to 2004. He had served as PM for 13 days in 1996, 13 months in 1998 and for almost six years from 1999.

Salient features of the coin:

1. One side of the coin will have a portrait of Vajpayee with his name inscribed in the Devanagari script as well as English.

2. The bottom of the image will have years 1924 and 2018 – his birth and death years inscribed.

3. The Rs 100 coin is made up of silver (50 per cent), copper (40 per cent), nickel (5 percent) and zinc (5 percent)

4. The coin will weigh 135 grams

5. It shall bear the Ashoka Pillar Lion Capital in the centre with ‘Satyameva Jayate’ inscribed below in the Devanagari script on the other side.

6. Left periphery will have ‘Bharat’ inscribed in Devanagari while the right side will have ‘India’ inscribed in English language.

In November, the government had also announced that it will release a Rs 75 coin to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

In recent years, the Modi government has introduced new currency notes in the economy. After demonitisation, a new Rs 2000 note was introduced with a revamped Rs 500 note. Now, Rs new Rs 10, 50, 200 notes are also under circulation.

Meanwhile, a life-size portrait of Vajpayee will be installed in the Central Hall of Parliament. The decision in this regard was taken unanimously at a meeting of the parliament’s portrait committee chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. Central Hall also has portraits of former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi. After Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Vajpayee will be the second BJP leader to figure in a portrait in Parliament’s Central Hall.