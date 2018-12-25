Atal Bihari Vajpayee birth anniversary: Former PM’s memorial Sadaiv Atal to be inaugurated today

Atal Bihari Vajpayee birth anniversary LIVE Updates

Atal Bihari Vajpayee birth anniversary: Today is the 95 birth anniversay of later Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. According to the Atal Smriti Nyas Society, that has developed a memorial — Sadaiv Atal at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal will be dedicated to the nation today. The Atal Smriti Nyas Society said that President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other eminent personalities will attend a prayer meeting at Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Samadhi near Rajghat.

Vajpayee had served as the Prime Minister between 1998 and 2004. The former Prime Minister passed away on August 16 at AIIMS after a prolonged illness. He was cremated on August 17 with full state honours.

Good Governance Day

Also, the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be celebrated as Good Governance Day across the country.

The memorial is spread over 1.5 acres of land at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal. The samadhi reflects Vajpayee’s personality as a poet, humanist, statesman and a great leader. According to Atal Smriti Nyas Society, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry had made available a vacant piece of land for the memorial at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal. The Sadaiv Atal was constructed by the Centre Public Works Department (CPWD) in just five months at a cost of Rs 10.51 crore. The project was completely funded by the Atal Smriti Nyas Society. The founding members of Atal Smriti Nyas Society include Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon, Gujarat Governor OP Kohli, Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala, BJP leaders Vijay Kumar Malhotra and Ram Lal.

Vajpayee Samadhi – Sadaiv Atal

The Sadaiv Atal is enclosed by nine bas-relief walls which have inscriptions of the poetry of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a PTI report said. Interestingly, not a single tree was cut down in developing Sadaiv Atal. The Rashtriya Smriti Sthal also houses memorials of former Presidents, Prime Ministers.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a commemorative coin in the honour of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Modi said that Vajpayee was a stalwart and respected across all sections of society. He said that Vajpayee career was spent in the opposition benches but he spoke about national interest and never compromised.