Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS Live Updates: Next health bulletin at 11 AM; PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi visit ex-PM

Former Prime Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) tallest leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee was on Monday admitted to the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi and where he is being treated for urinary tract infection. According to the last medical bulletin issued by the hospital at 10.45 PM on Monday, Vajpayee was admitted following complaints of a lower respiratory tract infection and kidney issues.

Appropriate treatment was being administered to him under the supervision of a team of doctors, the statement said. Vajpayee’s condition is stated to be stable. AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria is leading a team of doctors, which is attending to the nonagenarian leader, the hospital said. According to TV reports, next medical bulletin will be announced at 11 am on Tuesday.

VVIP visitors

A host of political party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and Congress president Rahul Gandhi paid the BJP patriarch a visit at the hospital on Monday. PM Modi met the doctors and enquired about Vajpayee. He also met his family members, an official statement said. The Prime Minister spent nearly 50 minutes at the hospital, the statement added. According to reports, Gandhi was among the first visitors at AIIMS. BJP veteran L K Advani, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister J P Nadda and Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan were among those who paid a visit to the ailing leader.

Apart from PM Modi, Shah had a detailed discussion with the doctors about Vajpayee’s treatment and also met the former PM’s family members at the hospital, according to a statement released by BJP. Union minister Vijay Goel told reporters that Vajpayee was being treated for an infection in the urinary tract and hoped that he would be discharged on Tuesday.

Notably, Vajpayee was elected the Prime Minister thrice between 1996 and 1999. He is also the only non-Congress Prime Minister to complete the full term of five years, from 1999 to 2004. As his health deteriorated, he had slowly withdrawn himself from public life and has been confined to his residence for years.