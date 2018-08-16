Atal Bihari Vajpayee among tallest leaders of modern India, says Manmohan Singh

Describing Vajpayee as a great prime minister and an outstanding parliamentarian, the Congress leader said the former premier was an excellent orator and an impressive poet. (PTI)

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a great patriot and among modern India’s tallest leaders who spent his whole life serving the country, former prime minister Manmohan Singh said today while expressing profound sorrow at his predecessor’s demise. Describing Vajpayee as a great prime minister and an outstanding parliamentarian, the Congress leader said the former premier was an excellent orator and an impressive poet. In a letter to Vajpayee’s adopted daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya, Singh said Vajpayee was a “great patriot” and people from all walks of life, irrespective of their political leanings, loved and respected him.

He said Vajpayee proved his ability both nationally and internationally and helped India improve its ties with many countries, including its neighbours. “I have learnt with profound sorrow about the sad demise of Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. An excellent orator, an impressive poet, an exceptional Public Servant, an outstanding Parliamentarian and a great Prime Minister, Shri Vajpayee ji stood among the tallest leaders of modern India, who spent his whole life serving our great country. His services to our nation will be remembered for a long time to come,” Singh said in his condolence statement.

He added that his wife joined him in conveying heartfelt condolences to her and other members of the family Vajpayee, one of India’s most charismatic leaders who led the nation through several crises and held together a tenuous coalition with his inclusive politics, died here today. He was 93. Vajpayee, a bachelor, is survived by his adopted daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya. His death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital where he was admitted June 11 with a variety of ailments.