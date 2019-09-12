At Sonia Gandhi’s ‘first big meeting’ after taking Congress charge, Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath among notable absentees

Sonia Gandhi chairs key Congress meet.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday chaired a key meet of the party in Delhi, a month after she returned to the helm after a 20-month hiatus. The meeting was attended by former PM Manmohan Singh, party’s general secretaries including Priyanka Gandhi and various states in charges, Congress Chief Ministers, CLP leaders and others. However, Sonia’s son and party’s former president Rahul Gandhi was missing from the meet.

A PTI report said that the Congress leaders discussed the plans for Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations on October 2. The Congress has planned several events on October 2 mark across the country to mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of Nation.

Besides finalising plans for October 2 celebrations, the Congress leaders also discussed the prevailing situation in the country. However, what raised eyebrows was Rahul’s absence from the meet. This was the first meeting of the Congressp arty CWC, the top decision making body, appointed Sonia as the interim chief following Rahul’s decision to quit after drubbing in the Lok Sabha elections. Rahul currently holds no post in the organisation and perhaps this was the reason why he was not present at the meet.

Another notable absentee was Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath who has been reported to be in a tug-of-war with former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia over the MPCC president’s post. Scindia, who marked his presence at the meeting and was seen seated beside Priyanka Gandhi, wants the MPCC president’s post but Nath, who holds the charge nine months after assuming charge as CM, wants his man to be given the post. Scindia recently met Sonia Gandhi in Delhi and is believed to have discussed the issue.

While Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy were present at the meeting, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel did not attend.