At Rahul Gandhi’s minorities meet, Congress promises to strike down Triple Talaq law

The Congress party has promised to abolish the proposed triple talaq law by the Modi government if it forms government at the Centre. Congress’ women’s wing president Sushmita Dev said in her address at the party’s minorities convention in Delhi on Thursday that the focus of the BJP’s Triple Talaq law was not to empower Muslim women but to penalise men.

“I promise that the Congress party will come to power in 2019 and will scrap the Triple Talaq law. The law is just another weapon of the Modi government to arrest and harass Muslim men and put them in prison,” Dev said.

“Many people told us that this law is for the empowerment of Muslim women but we opposed it because it is a weapon used by BJP against Muslim men so that he could be harassed by the police,” she added.

Dev’s promise invited sharp reactions from the ruling BJP. In a Facebook post titled ‘Does the Bareilly Nikah-Halala not shock your conscience?’, senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley said that unfortunately, when human conscience should have been repelled, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his coterie promised to withdraw the Bill penalising Triple Talaq pending in the Parliament.

“History has repeated itself, neither as a satire nor as a tragedy. It has repeated itself with a mindset of cruelty. The late Rajiv Gandhi committed a monumental mistake in legislatively overturning the Shah Bano judgment of the Supreme Court which guaranteed maintenance to all Muslim women. He allowed deserted women to be driven to poverty and destitution,” he said.

Jaitley noted that 32 years later, Rajiv Gandhi’s son has taken another retrograde step to drive them not merely into destitution but also to live a life which is an antithesis of human existence.

“Votes are important, so is fairness. Political opportunists only look at the next day’s Headlines. Nation-builders look at the next Century,” he said.

Reacting to Dev’s remark, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the Congress is busy in appeasement politics just ahead of the elections. “Rahul Gandhi says that if Congress comes to power, it will scrap triple talaq law. It is nothing but appeasement politics,” he said.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha in December last year. The bill is currently pending in the Rajya Sabha where Modi government lacks majority. The Opposition is demanding that the government send the bill to a select committee.

In January, the Modi government had re-promulgated the ordinance banning the practice of instant practice of triple talaq. As per the new proposed law, any man practicing triple talaq will invite a jail term of three years.