At opposition CMs meet, Mamata Banerjee says states must jointly move Supreme Court against NEET, JEE exams

Mamata Banerjee wants all Chief Ministers to together move Supreme Court for postponing NEET, JEE exams.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged all the Chief Ministers to together move the Supreme Court seeking postponing of the NEET, JEE exams as students are not prepared. Speaking at a virtual meeting convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to discuss several issues including the conduct of NEET and JEE exams, Banerjee said that states can jointly appeal against Supreme Court order on holding examinations if the Centre decides not to do so.

“This will be my request to all state governments, let us do it together, let us go to Supreme Court and postpone the exam for the time being until and unless the situation allows students to sit for exam (JEE/NEET),” Banerjee said.

Sonia has called a meeting of the Chief Ministers of non-BJP ruled states on Wednesday. The Congress, TMC and others are demanding to defer the NEET and JEE exams in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The virtual meet was attended by seven Chief Ministers including Maharashtra’s Uddhav Thackeray and Mamata. The five others who attended the meet include Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Jhakhand CM Hemant Soren and Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy.

The Supreme Court last week refused to entertain a plea seeking postponement of JEE and NEET exams. The exams are scheduled to be held in September. The court in its order said that ‘life cannot be stopped’ and the ‘career of students cannot be put in jeopardy’.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal later said that both Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exams will be held next month as per schedule.

Sonia Gandhi in her comment contended that students’ problems were being dealt with insensitivity by the Centre. She also said that the National Education Policy announced recently by the government was a setback to secular and scientific values.

“Announcements such as those related to the National Education Policy should really worry us as it is actually a setback. Other problems of students and exams are also being dealt uncaringly,” she said.

The leaders also lashed out at the Modi government for undermining the federal structure and using agencies against the opposition rules states.