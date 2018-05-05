At least 50 people duped of lakhs of rupees in Gurgaon after swiping cards at tampered ATM

At least 50 people have lost money in Gurgaon after using an HDFC ATM. (IE)

At least 50 people have allegedly been duped at Unitech Cyber Park in Gurgaon after using an HDFC bank ATM in the IT hub, according to a report by India Today. It is suspected that some device was installed in the ATM which collected the data of all those people who used the ATM. Fraudsters must have waited till the people received their salaries after that money was transacted from their account. The fraud came to the fore when people started receiving SMS alerts about the withdrawal of money from their accounts.

As per the report, on May 1, Neeraj Jain and Naresh Nodia received SMS alerts about the withdrawal of money from their accounts. They filed police complaints and within two days more victims approached the police. Police investigations disclosed that a device installed in the ATM machine cloned the cards and stole their details. Many victims also complained about the fraud on social media.

Shubhankar Chawla, a victim of the fraud tweeted, “I lost my 22536 INR on 1st may at 3:08 am after using my ICICI bank debit card at HDFC ATM in Unitech Cyber Park’s ground floor.”

Kapil tweeted “A major banking (ATM) fraud happening since 1 May by cloning of HDFC Bank debit cards at Unitech Cyber Park (Gurgaon) HDFC ATM. In all cases, ATM cards were swiped at above location.

Rs 40,000 also withdrawn from my HDFC account last night.”

Akash who works at a private firm, tweeted “What is going on HDFC? I have almost 15 users from my office which are victims of debit card fraud. ATM at Unitech cyber is compromised. No one is registering FIR. What should we do? Too much money on stack. SOS”

Neeraj Jha, head of corporate communication, HDFC Bank, Mumbai, while responding to the tweets of alleged fraud tweeted, “An incident involving our ATM in Gurugram has come to our notice. While a police complaint is being filed, matter will be investigated to get to the bottom of this, we’d like to assure all customers that there’ll be no financial loss to them. Deeply regret the inconvenience.