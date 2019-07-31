At least 10 feared trapped as roof of bank building collapses in Solapur

Rescue operations are on. (Express Photo)

At least 10 persons are feared trapped under the debris of a housing bank in Solapur after the roof collapsed on Wednesday. The slab of the Bank of Maharashtra branch in the Karmala taluka of the city collapsed around 12.30 pm on Wednesday, reported the Indian Express. Karmala is located at a distance of 160 kilometres from Pune.

The report quoted Karmala Deputy Superintendent of Police as saying that seven people had already been taken out of the debris and were being treated in a hospital.

Rescue operations are still on.