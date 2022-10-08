At least 10 dead, 24 injured after bus catches fire in Maharashtra’s Nashik; PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

A bus in Maharashtra’s Nashik city hit a truck and caught fire early Saturday morning killing at least 10 passengers and injuring 24, reported PTI. According to the report, an official said the accident occurred on Aurangabad road at around 5 AM.

The sleeper coach private bus had around 30 passengers on-board and the truck was en route Mumbai from Dhule. The bus collided with the truck at Nandur Naka and in just a few minutes caught fire. Most of the deceased were bus passengers. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 would be given to those who got injured.

“Anguished by the bus tragedy in Nashik. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected,” a tweet from the PMO read.

Modi further added, “An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of the deceased due to the bus fire in Nashik. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”