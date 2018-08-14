At key BJP meet in Meerut, leaders watch screening of Chalo Jeete Hain, film ‘inspired’ by PM Narendra Modi

A still from the movie ‘Chalo Jeeta Hain.’

With Lok Sabha polls close to a year away, a short film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ was screened at the BJP state executive meeting in Meerut recently. It was attended by central as well as state leaders. Close to 750 leaders who attended the meeting sat through the movie. The movie is apparently inspired by the early life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even though makers of the film do not claim it to be the PM’s biography officially.

The film’s story has been conveyed through a boy, who says that the winner is the one who lives for others. Before the screening began, a party leader briefed all delegates about the movie, and advised that the message of “live for others” should be adopted in life. The screening of the movie was also a message to the party cadre in Uttar Pradesh who have often complained that their problems have not been addressed either by bureaucrats or by senior party leaders.

The movie was earlier screened at the Rajya Sabha secretariat on July 26 in presence of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, some Union ministers which included Piyush Goyal, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Jayant Sinha and JP Nadda.

Even as the filmmakers do not claim it to be the Prime Minister’s official biography, sources told The Indian Express, “The story is about this young boy, who goes asking his parents and others…what’s it that you live for after reading a phrase ‘a winner is one who lives for others’. The young boy is Narendra Modi.”

On the same day, the film was also screened at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for President Ram Nath Kovind. A number of senior officials claimed that the request for the screening came from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Prime Minister’s Office. The Rashtrapati Bhavan had, however, denied this claim.

“The filmmakers wrote to us and said that this is a film about the innocence of childhood and about young people helping each other. They said they would like to show it to President Kovind. The President gave his consent and it was screened on Tuesday. Such screenings have happened in the past too. Such values are encouraged,” Ashok Malik, Press Secretary to President Ramnath Kovind, told the paper

Previously, former president Pranab Mukherjee had watched a number films in the Rashtrapati Bhavan auditorium, which include ‘Pink’ and ‘Piku’.

According to director Mangesh Hadawale, the film revolves around a boy ‘Naru’, who is inspired by Swami Vivekananda’s words: “Wahi jeete hain, jo doosro ke liye jeete hain. (Only those live who live for others).” On his website, Hadawale claimed that he found a cinematic appeal when he had “stumbled upon incidents from Naru’s childhood”. He, however, did not mention the PM directly.

Incidentally, a comic book titled ‘Bal Narendra’ had hit the markets before 2014 Lok Sabha polls too.