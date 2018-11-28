At Kartarpur ceremony, PM Imran Khan invites Navjot Sidhu to contest elections from Pakistan

imran khan, navjot sidhu, navjot sidhu imran khan, kartarpur corridor, kartarpur corridor ground braking ceremony, sidhu election from pak punjab

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu can contest and win elections for Pakistan’s Punjab province. Speaking at an event organised to lay the foundation stone of Kartarpur corridor, Khan said that Sidhu was just talking about peace and harmony. “I heard there was a lot of criticism of Sidhu when he went back after my oath-taking ceremony. I don’t know why was he criticised. He was just talking about peace and brotherhood,” Khan said at the event. “He can come and contest election here in Pakistan’s Punjab, he’ll win,” Khan added.

The Pakistan Prime Minister further said that Kashmir is the only issue between the two countries which can be resolved with the help of capable leadership. “The only issue between us is Kashmir, all it needs is just two capable leaderships to resolve this issue. Just imagine the potential we have if our relationships get strong,” he said.

Speaking on Kartarpur corridor opening, Khan drew an analogy between the pilgrims of Kartarpur Sahib shrine and Medina shrine. “Happiness I saw today was like of those Muslims who are standing 4 km away from Medina on other side of the border, unable to visit it, but when they get chance to visit it, the happiness they get is the happiness they are relishing today,” he said.

Earlier in the event, Navjot Singh Sidhu had recited a poetry in praise of Pakistan PM Imran Khan. “Both the governments should realise that we have to move forward. My father used to tell me that Punjab Mail went till Lahore, I believe that it can go further till Peshawar, till Afghanistan,” Sidhu said.

Remarkably, Sidhu was the only politician from India who had attended the oathtaking ceremony of Pakistan PM Imran Khan in August. The cricketer turned politician was seen exchanging hugs with Pakistan army chief Qamar Jawed Bajwa, an act which later created a controversy.