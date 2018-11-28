At Kartarpur ceremony, PM Imran Khan invites Navjot Sidhu to contest elections from Pakistan

By: | Published: November 28, 2018 4:56 PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu can contest and win elections for Pakistan's Punjab province.

imran khan, navjot sidhu, navjot sidhu imran khan, kartarpur corridor, kartarpur corridor ground braking ceremony, sidhu election from pak punjab imran khan, navjot sidhu, navjot sidhu imran khan, kartarpur corridor, kartarpur corridor ground braking ceremony, sidhu election from pak punjab

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu can contest and win elections for Pakistan’s Punjab province. Speaking at an event organised to lay the foundation stone of Kartarpur corridor, Khan said that Sidhu was just talking about peace and harmony. “I heard there was a lot of criticism of Sidhu when he went back after my oath-taking ceremony. I don’t know why was he criticised. He was just talking about peace and brotherhood,” Khan said at the event. “He can come and contest election here in Pakistan’s Punjab, he’ll win,” Khan added.

The Pakistan Prime Minister further said that Kashmir is the only issue between the two countries which can be resolved with the help of capable leadership. “The only issue between us is Kashmir, all it needs is just two capable leaderships to resolve this issue. Just imagine the potential we have if our relationships get strong,” he said.

Speaking on Kartarpur corridor opening, Khan drew an analogy between the pilgrims of Kartarpur Sahib shrine and Medina shrine. “Happiness I saw today was like of those Muslims who are standing 4 km away from Medina on other side of the border, unable to visit it, but when they get chance to visit it, the happiness they get is the happiness they are relishing today,” he said.

Earlier in the event, Navjot Singh Sidhu had recited a poetry in praise of Pakistan PM Imran Khan. “Both the governments should realise that we have to move forward. My father used to tell me that Punjab Mail went till Lahore, I believe that it can go further till Peshawar, till Afghanistan,” Sidhu said.

Remarkably, Sidhu was the only politician from India who had attended the oathtaking ceremony of Pakistan PM Imran Khan in August. The cricketer turned politician was seen exchanging hugs with Pakistan army chief Qamar Jawed Bajwa, an act which later created a controversy.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. At Kartarpur ceremony, PM Imran Khan invites Navjot Sidhu to contest elections from Pakistan
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition