At Imran Khan’s swearing-in, Navjot Singh Sidhu made to sit next to PoK President Masood Khan

Ever since an announcement was made by former cricketer Najot Singh Sidhu that he will be travelling to Islamabad to attend the swearing-in ceremony of his former cricket ground rival Imran Khan as the 22nd Prime Minister of the Islamic nation, he has been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism. Today, at the President House in Islamabad a host of leaders from different walks of life were present when Khan was administered the oath of office and secrecy by President Mamnoon Hussain.

But, what hogged the limelight, was the sitting arrangement made for the dignitaries. Sidhu, who had been maintaining that his decision to visit Pakistan was taken fully in his personal capacity, was made to sit next to Masood Khan, the President of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

This sitting arrangement at the swearing-in ceremony has sparked a fresh debate with many questioning the intention of Pakistan and the country’s protocol to treat its guest. Former Indian ambassador to Pakistan Vivek Katju said that Pakistan government shouldn’t treat its guest in such a manner that it affects the ties.

“The sitting arrangement… making him (Sidhu) sit next to PoK President is not right,” he told ABP News.

PoK is a part of greater Kashmir region and an integral part of India but Pakistan claims it to be its own. The piece of land has been under Pakistan’s illegitimate control since 1947.

Islamabad: Navjot Singh Sidhu was seated next to President of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir(PoK) Masood Khan at Imran Khan's oath ceremony.

Masood Khan was former Pakistani Ambassador to the United Nations. He was made President of PoK in 2016.