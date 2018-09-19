At event for disabled, Babul Supriyo’s threat: ‘Will break your leg, give you a crutch’

While speaking at the at Samajik Adhikarita Shivir, Supriyo initially got miffed at someone from the public and said, “Why are you moving? Please sit down.”

Attending an event in Asansol for differently abled, BJP MP Babul Supriyo issued an odious threat to one of the attendees – “I will break your led and give you a crutch.” The MP allegedly made these insensitive remarks in the presence of a number of differently-abled people who were present at the event to receive wheelchairs.

While speaking at the at Samajik Adhikarita Shivir, Supriyo initially got miffed at someone from the public and said, “Why are you moving? Please sit down.”

However, Supriyo later lost his cool after the man distracted him with his continuous movement. The singer-turned-politician snapped back at the man, saying, “What happened to you? Any problem? I can break one of your legs and can give you a crutch.”

The union minister didn’t stop there and ordered his security personnel to break the man’s leg and hand him a crutch if he dared to move further from his place. Ironically, he then asked the audience to give a big round of applause to the man.

This is not the first time that the singer-turned-politician has outrageous statements. In March, Supriyo had reportedly lashed out at the agitating crowd, saying he will skin them alive. Supriyo, the Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, is the lone BJP MP from the state of West Bengal.