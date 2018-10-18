At Dussehra rally, Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray says ‘sad that Ram Mandir has not been constructed yet’

Amidst growing voices for the construction of the Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has said that he was saddened by the fact the “mandir hasn’t been built yet”. In his annual Dussehra address to the party workers at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Thackeray also hit out at the BJP and sought to know whether the Ram Mandir issue is just a ‘jumla’.

“The BJP should clarify to the public whether the Ram Mandir promise is a jumla. If it is one, then the Shiv Sena will look into it,” Thackeray said, adding that he will visit Ayodhya on November 25.

“We warn everyone who thinks that Hindutva has died. We are still alive. We are saddened that Ram Mandir has not been constructed yet,” Thackeray added.

The Sena chief also reminded the BJP about its promise of building a Ram temple if it comes to power.

“If you can’t build Ram Mandir, then I don’t think this can be called the NDA government. There must be some problem in the government’s DNA in that case,” he said. “Even after that you can’t remember about Ram Mandir, then we will bring all Hindus together and build Ram Mandir”

Earlier this month, Thackeray had met Ram Janmabhoomi Trust chief Janmejay Sharanji Maharaj who invited him to visit the city. According to a PTI report, Maharaj had told Thackeray that the Trust needs Sena’s help for the reconstruction of the temple.

Thackeray’s remark comes in backdrop of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remark that “the Ram temple must be constructed at the earliest at Ramjanmbhoomi”. Delivering his Vijayadashami speech on the 93rd foundation day of the RSS in Nagpur, Bhagwat asked the “government to bring legislation and construct Ram temple”.

“Lord Ram does not belong to any community. He is not about Hindus and Muslims. He is an icon of India. His temple must be constructed, be it any way. The government should bring legislation,” he said.