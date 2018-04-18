At CPI(M) party Congress, Sitaram Yechury makes clarion call for unity of secular forces to defeat BJP

CPI(M)’s 22nd Party Congress begins at Hyderabad. (Source: Twitter/ CPI(M))

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday gave a call to mobilise secular and democratic forces to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in upcoming elections. Addressing the 22nd party’s Congress session at Hyderabad, party General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said mobilising secular and democratic forces is of vital importance to strengthening people’s struggle for an alternative policy direction for the country.

Yechury also expressed confidence that the party conclave will give a new direction to strengthen its independent activities, to intensify people’s struggles, to strengthen the unity of Left forces and to boost the unity of the Left and democratic forces in the country.

Taking a dig at BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Yechury said it had imposed unequalled miseries on the people and also threatened the unity and integrity of the country. “The dehumanization of our society is seen in the chilling incidents of rape in Kathua and Unnao. It is shameful to see rape being used as a weapon for communal polarization. This must be resisted and defeated,” he said.