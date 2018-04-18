At CPI(M) party Congress, Sitaram Yechury makes clarion call for unity of secular forces to defeat BJP

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday gave a call to mobilise secular and democratic forces to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in upcoming elections. Addressing the 22nd party’s Congress session at Hyderabad, party General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said mobilising secular and democratic forces is of vital importance to strengthening people’s struggle for an alternative policy direction for the country.
Yechury also expressed confidence that the party conclave will give a new direction to strengthen its independent activities, to intensify people’s struggles, to strengthen the unity of Left forces and to boost the unity of the Left and democratic forces in the country.
Taking a dig at BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Yechury said it had imposed unequalled miseries on the people and also threatened the unity and integrity of the country. “The dehumanization of our society is seen in the chilling incidents of rape in Kathua and Unnao. It is shameful to see rape being used as a weapon for communal polarization. This must be resisted and defeated,” he said.
CPI(M) General Secretary also said that Muslims and Dalits were not safe and being targeted for murderous assaults in the name of cow protection. “In the name of moral policing our youth are being told what to wear, what to eat, whom to befriend. Those not following such instructions are assaulted. These private armies are seeking to control our social order, under the patronage of RSS and BJP.”
Yechury identified four challenges which he said need to face with urgency. He told the party workers gathered from across the country that these challenges will only be solved by the Left and democratic forces. He also told workers that neo-liberal economic policies had assumed unprecedented dimensions. “In 2017, 1% of the richest Indians cornered 73% of the wealth generated in our country.”
At the conclave, Yechury also raised the farmer and employment issues. “The promise to our youth of creating two crore jobs every year has reneged. On the contrary, even in the organised sector today, there is growing unemployment.” He further described demonetisation and GST as an assault which uprooted the economy.
The inaugural session was attended by former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, Kerala Chief Minister Pinyari Vijayan, party leader Prakash Karat and other leaders of Communist Party of India, Forward Bloc, Revolutionary Socialist Party and SUCI-C. The five-day session will conclude on April 22.