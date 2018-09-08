At BJP officer bearers’ meet, Amit Shah blasts opposition for spreading misinformation on SC/ST Act

BJP president Amit Shah slams opposition for spreading misinformation about SC/ST Act

BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday slammed the opposition parties for spreading misinformation about the SC/ST Act and misleading the marginalised section of the society. According to news agency ANI, speaking at the BJP office bearers’ meeting in New Delhi, Shah said that attempts are being made by the political opponents to create a state of confusion regarding the SC/ST Act among the people. Shah, however, stated that all efforts by the opposition to instil a sense of fear in the SC/ST people against the BJP government will not yield them the desired result. He said that the BJP is ready to face the opposition with full force and exuded confidence that the saffron party will retain the power in 2019 with an absolute majority.

“There has been an attempt to create confusion regarding SC/ST issue, but that won’t cause any impact on 2019 elections,” the BJP president said at the start of party office bearers’ meeting, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

The two-day BJP National Executive began today where the party is expected deliberate on a host of issues including the protests against the changes brought the government in the SC/ST Act.

Meanwhile, the BJP has decided to fight the 2019 Lok Sabha polls under Amit Shah’s leadership and postponed the organisational elections keeping the general elections in mind. Shah’s tenure as the BJP president was scheduled to end on January 26, 2019. He had replaced Rajnath Singh as the BJP president in August 2014. Shah was elected unopposed as the party president the second time in January 2016, for a full tenure of three years.

As per BJP’s constitution, a person can serve as the party president for two full terms.