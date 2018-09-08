At BJP office bearers’ meeting, Amit Shah vows to come back with absolute majority in 2019

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah today asked the top brass of the party to unite ahead of the polls to ensure that results, when announced, are in favour of the saffron party. In his inaugural address at the party’s office bearers meeting that will be followed by a two-day meeting of the party’s national executive, vowed to work to ensure party’s return to power in the Lok Sabha polls next year with an absolute majority.

Stating that the BJP will retain power with a bigger victory than 2014 when it had won a majority on its own for the first time in three decades, Shah said: “We will come with an absolute majority. Sankalp ki shakti ko koi parajit nahi kar sakta.”

A report in the PTI said that a slogan of ‘Ajey BJP’ (Invincible BJP) was adopted at the meeting which is being attended by party’s national office bearers and presidents of its state units. The leaders present in the meeting also vowed to work towards ensuring BJP’s win in Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram and Telangana. Assembly elections in these states will be held just ahead of the general elections.

The BJP National Executive meeting is being held almost after one year. The meeting was slated to be held in August but it was deferred due to the poor health of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee who died on August 16. At the two-day long meeting, which is being held at the Ambedkar International Centre in the national capital, the party is expected to deliberate on a host of issues making strategies for the upcoming Assembly polls and the general election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the valedictory speech tomorrow. He is expected to highlight the steps taken by his government towards social justice and economic successes.

The meeting comes amidst the signs of unrest among the upper castes who are protesting against the government’s last month decision to bring a bill in the Parliament to restore the stringent provisions of the SC/ST Act that was diluted by the Supreme Court earlier this year.