‘Astrological incompatibility’ of horoscopes no excuse to retract from marriage promise: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court noted that ‘astrological incompatibility’ of horoscopes cannot be an excuse to resile from promise of marriage.
The Bombay High Court on Monday rejected a 32-year-old man’s plea seeking to be discharged from a rape and cheating case, noting that ‘astrological incompatibility’ of horoscopes cannot be an excuse to resile from promise of marriage.
A single bench of Justice S K Shinde rejected the application filed by Avishek Mitra seeking to be discharged from the cheating and rape case registered against him by the suburban Borivali police on a complaint lodged by the woman, with whom he was in a relationship.
