‘Astrological incompatibility’ of horoscopes no excuse to retract from marriage promise: Bombay HC

By: |
Updated: September 21, 2021 2:42 PM

The Bombay High Court noted that ‘astrological incompatibility’ of horoscopes cannot be an excuse to resile from promise of marriage. 

The Bombay High Court on Monday rejected a 32-year-old man’s plea seeking to be discharged from a rape and cheating case, noting that ‘astrological incompatibility’ of horoscopes cannot be an excuse to resile from promise of marriage. 

A single bench of Justice S K Shinde rejected the application filed by Avishek Mitra seeking to be discharged from the cheating and rape case registered against him by the suburban Borivali police on a complaint lodged by the woman, with whom he was in a relationship. 

Bombay High Court
