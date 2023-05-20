scorecardresearch
Assembly session will be convened for three days from May 22, says Siddaramaiah after first Cabinet meeting

Siddaramaiah took oath as the Chief Minister of the state, along with his deputy DK Shivakumar at the swearing-in ceremony held in Bengaluru today.

Written by India News Desk
Siddaramaiah
Congress party leader Siddaramaiah looks on after taking oath as Karnataka state Chief Minister in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, May 20, 2023. India's main opposition Congress party wrested control of the crucial southern Karnataka state from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party last week that boosted its prospects ahead of national elections due next year. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said the Assembly session will be convened for three days from May 22, during which the newly elected MLAs will be administered the oath, and a new Speaker will be elected.

Addressing a press briefing after the first Cabinet meeting in Vidhan Soudha, in Bengaluru, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said, “Five guarantees in the manifesto were promised and the order for the implementation of those five guarantees was given after the first cabinet meeting. All will be in force after the next cabinet meeting which will be called within a week.”

“We are calling the Assembly session for three days — Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, we are requesting the Governor, because the new Assembly has to be constituted before May 24. Senior most MLA R V Deshpande has been requested to be the Protem Speaker, to administer oaths to MLAs,” the new CM said.

Siddaramaiah took oath as the Chief Minister of the state, along with his deputy DK Shivakumar at the swearing-in ceremony held in Bengaluru today.

He also said that the new Congress government will issue an order for the implementation of the five ‘guarantees’ promised by the party before the elections.

The five ‘main’ guarantees are 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti); Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi); 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya); Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi) and free travel for women in public transport buses (Uchita Prayana).

First published on: 20-05-2023 at 18:21 IST

