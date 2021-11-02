Bypoll Results 2021 Live: Counting of votes in three Lok Sabha, 29 assembly seats today

Votes will be counted today for the by-elections held in in three Lok Sabha and 29 assembly constituencies spread across 13 states and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Bypolls Results 2021 Latest Update: Votes will be counted today for the by-elections held in in three Lok Sabha and 29 assembly constituencies spread across 13 states and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, where polling was held on September 30. The counting will begin at 8 am and initial trends expected to trickle down by the afternoon.

INLD leader Abhay Chautala, who quit the Haryana assembly in protest against the three new central agri laws, Congress’ Pratibha Singh, wife of late chief minister Virbhadra Singh, former national footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh and ex-minister from Telangana Eatala Rajender are among the prominent candidates whose fate will be decided.

