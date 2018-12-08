Assembly Elections 2018 Results: When & where to get state poll results on December 11

The exit poll numbers predict a clear win for Congress in Rajasthan. In two other BJP-ruled states, the exit poll numbers have not predicted a winner with both the national parties getting somewhat similar seats in a tight contest.

The Election Commission will begin the counting of the votes on December 11.

The crucial assembly elections in five states — Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram — ended on Friday. The polls were dubbed as a semi-final ahead of Lok Sabha elections in 2019. In three of five states, the main contest was between BJP and Congress.

The BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, but it may lose some of these states to the Congress. The exit poll numbers predict a clear win for Congress in Rajasthan. In two other BJP-ruled states, the exit poll numbers have not predicted a winner with both the national parties getting somewhat similar seats in a tight contest.

The exit poll numbers are little different from the pre-poll numbers that predicted a clear win for the ruling saffron party in two Hindi-heartland states — MP and Chhattisgarh. Maybe this is the reason why ruling BJP wants to wait until the Election Commission commences the counting of the votes.

Assembly Election 2018 Results: The Election Commission will begin the counting of the votes on December 11 (Tuesday). Without stating the time of the counting, the commission on its site mentions: “Result will be declared on 11.12.2018.”

When & Where To Get Results: The counting will begin in the morning. The results will be updated on the official website of the commission: eci.gov.in. For a faster update, you can also watch live result coverage on FinancialExpress.com.

The results for all the five state that went to polls will be declared on December 11.

What Exit Poll Numbers Predict: The BJP and Congress are in a tight contest in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. However, Congress is projected to wrest power in Rajasthan with an absolute majority. According to exit polls, KCR is predicted to come back to power for the second consecutive terms in Telangana. In Mizoram, the Congress is projected to lose the battle to regional MNF.

Assembly elections Chhattisgarh Elections Madhya Pradesh Elections Mizoram Elections Rajasthan Elections Telangana Elections
