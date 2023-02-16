Assembly elections: Over 147 cr worth drugs, cash, liquor seized in Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland

The Election Commission on Thursday said that seizures totalling over Rs 147 crore have been recorded in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland so far, reported PTI. While Tripura votes today, the Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly elections will be on February 27.

The recovery of drugs, liquor and cash in the three states marked a 20-fold increase in seizures compared to the 2018 Assembly elections, which stood at 7.24 crore.

“The recorded seizures in the three states mark a significant increase with over 20 times increase in seizures as compared to assembly elections in 2018,” the poll panel said.

A special inter-agency team constituted to control illegal drugs resulted in Rs 14.12 crore worth of ganja cultivation being destroyed in Tripura. The team consisted of district police, forest officials, BSF, anti-narcotics unit and other agencies that were formed in Sepahijhala and West Tripura district after announcement of elections.

“Seizures of heroin were also reported from East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya (2.447 Kg) and from Chumoukedima district in Nagaland (2.27 kg), done by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence,” it noted.